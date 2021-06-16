Homer Biars

Homer Biars, 74 of Ironton, died on June 15, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be noon Friday in the Ironton City Mission with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating.

In keeping with his family’s wishes, he will be cremated after the services.

The family ask that memorial donations be made to help with funeral expenses.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Friday at the church.

His children have entrusted his care to the Taylor Brown Family of Brownfuneralchapel.org