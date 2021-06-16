St. Mary’s specialists integrate new remote patient-care technology

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — St. Mary’s Pain Relief Specialists, a member of Mountain Health Network, is integrating Abbott’s NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic into the treatment model for patients currently receiving neuromodulation therapy for chronic pain or movement disorders. The first-of-its-kind remote patient care system, recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, allows patients to communicate with physicians and specialists, ensure proper settings and functionality and prescribe new treatment settings remotely as needed.

The virtual clinic allows a patient to both communicate with physicians and receive new stimulation treatment settings in real time anywhere with a cellular or Wi-Fi connection and a sufficiently charged patient controller. Changes made in the clinic app are relayed directly to the patient’s compatible iOS smartphone or mobile device. The new system is designed to change the treatment approach for patients suffering from chronic pain or movement disorders that don’t live close to necessary medical care, are unduly burdened by access to care, or who are unable to go to the doctor because of circumstances, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Until now, adjustments to a patient’s neuromodulation therapy would need to be made onsite, causing a delay in care, especially if the patient lives in a rural area,” Rudy Malayil, MD, pain relief specialist, SMMC, said. “The NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic opens up new, more convenient avenues of treatment that allow patients to receive the care they need anytime, anywhere.”

Both Dr. Malayil and Onyechi Megafu, MD, pain relief specialist, SMMC, are implementing the NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic. The clinic is compatible with Abbott’s suite of neuromodulation technologies, including the Proclaim DRG Neurostimulation System.

For more information about St. Mary’s Pain Relief Specialists, call 304-525-7246.