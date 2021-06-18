Danny Henry

Danny Eugene Henry, 62, of South Point, died on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Kyle Burchett officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon until the time of the service.

To offer the Henry family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.