Chesapeake bakery offers custom treats

CHESAPEAKE — Since it’s opening on April 15, Frosted has been doing good business and had a lot of community support, owner Julie Cox said.

The bakery, located at 421 Third Ave. in Chesapeake, began after Cox, a village resident who previously worked as an office manager for local machine shop, started baking at home on the side.

“My son had gotten engaged and I wanted to be able to do a wedding cake,” she said.

She said the bakery offers custom cakes, as well as brownies, cookies and other pastry items.

She said one of the most requested items with customers are their cupcakes.

“The strawberry has probably been the most popular,” she said.

Offerings at the store include their specialty cakes, such as one topped with Oreo cookies, cheesecake cones, tarts, cream horns and pies. They also offer gluten-free items.

In addition to individual sales, Cox said the bakery also does larger orders for pick up for group events.

The bakery also does collaborations with neighboring businesses, such as dance school Studio 301, with cupcakes being included in their birthday packages.

In addition to following several openings on a revitalized Third Avenue, Cox also points out that Frosted is the latest business on the street, of both new arrivals and long-time establishments — including Studio 301, the Ohio Valley Outlet, Jamareid Boutique, The Flower Shop, The Burns Agency Insurance and pet groomer Wagging in Style — to have something in common.

“They’re all owned by women,” Cox said. “Chesapeake is booming with that.”

Frosted is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Frosted011.