Esther Malone

Nov. 20, 1939–June 18, 2021

Esther Marie (Bowling) Malone, born Nov. 20, 1939, passed away at home on June 18, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late Reverend Edgel Willis Bowling and Ella Marie Reeves.

Her siblings are the late Glen Roy Bowling and JoAnn Barr and she is survived by the Rev. Jerry Bowling.

Esther grew up on a farm, after marriage, cleaned homes, clerk-typist at WPAFB, attended Wright State and Sinclair Universities receiving a degree in medical records while working in the city schools.

Esther took some art classes in college and painted/sketched as a hobbyist.

Esther is survived by her husband of 65 years, Arnold Malone, whom she married on June 23, 1956; children, Brenda (Russell), Gail (Jack) and Keith (Helen); grandchildren, Dane, Devone, Jessica, Ryan, Kelly, Eddie, Lindsey, Whitney, and twins, Christopher and Courtney and 17 great grandchildren.

Esther was most importantly a baptized Christian.

She will be missed!

Viewing will be at Burcham-Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E Main St., Fairborn, from 11 a.m.–noon on Wednesday.

The eulogy will be given by Rev. Gary Agee.

A procession will proceed to Byron Cemetery for graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the funeral home in Esther’s name to help offset costs.