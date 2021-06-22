Calendar of events

Calendar items can be sent to briefs@irontontribune.com.

June 23

Vacation Bible School

The Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, County Road 2, Willow Wood, will have Vacation Bible School 6:30 p.m.–8 p.m. nightly. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Vacation Bible School

Jeffersonville Missionary Baptist Church, Coal Grove, will have vacation Bible School with the theme “Mystery Island – Tracking down the One True God” from 6-8:30 p.m. for pre-Kindergarten to teens. For bus, call 740-547-4457.

Vacation Bible School

Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church, South Point, will have a Vacation Bible School with the theme “Cosmic Crusade” from 7–9 p.m. There will be Bible lessons, crafts, music, snacks and playground fun. For a ride call Jack Whaley at 740-237-2342.

ESC Board Meeting

The Lawrence County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet at 2 p.m. at the Lawrence County Educational Service Center, 304 N. Second St., Ironton.

Lawrence County DD Finance Committee Meeting

Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities Finance Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom to discuss compensation for public employees. Visit www.lawrencedd.org for join the meeting.

June 24

Library Board Meeting

The Briggs Lawrence County Public Library board will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Ironton library.

Vacation Bible School

Greenup County Genealogy Meeting

The Greenup County Genealogy and Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Greenup Library. After the meeting, Eli Allen will be showing us how to clean tombstones. Everyone is welcome.

Vacation Bible School

June 25

Vacation Bible School

Vacation Bible School

Aid Township Trustees Meeting

The Aid Township Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. at the Aid Township Garage. It is a rescheduled meeting of June 19.

June 30

Vacation Bible School

July 1

Family Fun Days

Family Fun Days will be held at Paul Porter Park in Coal Grove from 5–10 p.m. There will be live bands, vendors and activities for children.

July 2

Family Fun Days

Family Fun Days will be held at Paul Porter Park in Coal Grove from 5–10 p.m. There will be live bands, vendors and activities for children.

July 3

Cruise-in and Fireworks

The village of South Point will host a cruise-in event, starting at 6 p.m. Local food vendors will be set up at both village parks. Fireworks, set off from the Ohio River, will take place at 9:50 p.m.

Family Fun Days

Family Fun Days will be held at Paul Porter Park in Coal Grove from 5–10 p.m. There will be live bands, vendors and activities for children. Fireworks will be at 10 p.m.

July 5

Chesapeake Council

The Chesapeake Village Council will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at village hall.

July 6

South Point Council

The South Point Village Council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at village hall.

July 12

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.

July 20

Land Bank Meeting

Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at 1 p.m. via a zoom meeting.