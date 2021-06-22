FOOD: Crunchy Jalapeno Potato Poppers, Peaches & Cream Waffle Bites

Crunchy Jalapeno Potato Poppers

• 1 package (24 ounces) Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes

• 1 cup Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

• 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

• 4 ounces diced jalapeno peppers, drained

• 8 ounces taco flavored tortilla chips

• 2 large eggs

• 6-8 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1/3 cup all-purpose flour

• Sour cream (optional)

Stir together cold mashed potatoes with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and diced jalapenos.

Scoop 48 tablespoonfuls of potato mixture and place on parchment- or wax paper-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate 15-20 minutes.

In bowl of food processor, pulse tortilla chips to fine crumbs or place chips in large, zip-top bag and smash using rolling pin. Pour crumbs into shallow bowl.

Beat eggs and pour into separate shallow bowl. Set aside.

In fryer or Dutch oven, heat oil to 350˚F.

Remove mashed potato scoops from refrigerator and roll into balls. Roll each mashed potato ball in flour, tapping off excess. Once potato balls are coated in flour, dip each into egg, allowing excess to drip off, then into tortilla chip crumbs, making sure to coat evenly. Set on clean baking sheet. Discard excess flour, egg and tortilla chip crumbs.

In hot oil, fry small batches of mashed potato poppers until golden brown, 30-40 seconds. Remove from fryer and place on paper towel to drain excess oil. Repeat until all poppers are cooked. Serve hot with sour cream, if desired.

Peaches & Cream Waffle Bites

• 1 whole-wheat frozen waffle

• 2 tablespoons reduced-fat

whipped cream cheese

• 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/2 cup DOLE Jared Sliced

Peaches, drained and diced

• 2 teaspoons chopped

walnuts, toasted

Toast frozen whole-wheat waffle and cut into quarters. In small bowl, combine cream cheese and cinnamon. Spread over waffle bites. Top each bite with peaches and sprinkle with walnuts.