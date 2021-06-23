Dwayne Jenkins

Dec. 7, 1965–June 21, 2021

Dwayne “Red” Jenkins, 55, of Ironton, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at his residence.

Red was born Dec. 7, 1965, in Ironton, a son to the late Wayne and Irene (Jenkins) Jenkins.

Red was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and was a laborer for Scott’s Chemical for 30 years, retiring in 2019.

He was a member of the Ironton Moose Lodge 701, VFW Auxiliary 2947 in Ironton and the VFW Post 8850.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Danny Jenkins; sister, Linda Kay Riedel; and nephew, Michael Shawn Jenkins.

Those left to cherish his memory are three sisters, Rita Jenkins, of Kitts Hill, Karen Humphrey, of Willow Wood and Donna Waugh, of Kitts Hill two brothers, David Jenkins, of Kentucky and Gary Jenkins, of Ironton; special friend, Mike Tipton; nephews, Frank Riedel, Danny “Punkin”, Ricky, Chris, Bryan, Tyler and Zach Jenkins; nieces, Kelli, Christy, Carolyn, Mandy Jo and MaKenzie Jenkins and Sharon Huddle; and is also survived by aunt, June Jenkins; and aunt and uncle, Jerry and Clara Brown.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Ed Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Jenkins family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.