Angela Marie Neal, 50, of Chesapeake, died Monday, June 21, 2021 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia. Please contact Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with any family contact information as soon as possible. Here is our phone number: 740-886-6164. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.