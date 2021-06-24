July 12, 1945 — June 22, 2021

George Albert Holtzapfel Jr , 75, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died at Ohio State University Hospital on June 22, 2021.

He was born on July 12, 1945 to the late George Albert Holtzapfel, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Mains) Holtzapfel. He graduated from Saint Joseph High School, Ironton, with the class of 1963, and proudly served in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Army 561 Transportation Unit. He retired as the plant maintenance superintendent at Dow Chemical after 40 years at the Hanging Rock plant.

He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton.

As a railroad enthusiast, he belonged to several organizations, including the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society, National Railroad Historical Society, DTand I Railroad Historical Society and the Norfolk and Western Railroad Historical Society, as well as the Appalachian Model Railroad Society.

He was also a life member of the BPOE Lodge #177.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Maririta (Holtzapfel) Bartee, daughter, Katy (Holtzapfel) Clark, and nephew, Sam Schwed.

He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Mary Jon (Hagmann) Holtzapfel, and children, Alicia (Jack) Meck, Christopher (Sherri) Holtzapfel, Eileen (Scott) Wilds, Loretta (Eric) Tackett and son-in-law, Todd Clark, as well as grandchildren, Jordan Pinson, Kelsi Clark, Mackenzie Wilds, Bailey Wilds, Tyler Clark, Kaidy Wilds, Briar Wilds and Ellie Tackett.

He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Frances (Clliff) Halterman, nephews, Travis Jewell, Brian (Megan) Jewell, and nieces Kathy (Joe) Martin and Terri (Steve Sumner) Baker, and many grandnieces, grandnephews and good friends.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Abbott Home Care, especially Molly, Jonathan and Doug, and the staff at Fresenius Dialysis in Ashland, Kentucky and Patriot EMS for their care and support.

Visitation will be from 6 – 9 p.m. at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, 1108 S. 6th St., Ironton, on Friday, June 25 with rosary at 8:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton, with Father David Huffman officiating. Burial with military rites will be at Calvary Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ironton Catholic Schools.