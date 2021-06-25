Charles Meade Jr.

Charles Bing Meade Jr., 70, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington.

He is survived by his wife Rhonda Meade. There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.