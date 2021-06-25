June 25, 2021

  • 84°

Charles Meade Jr.

By Obituaries

Published 3:02 pm Friday, June 25, 2021

Charles Bing Meade Jr., 70, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington.

He is survived by his wife Rhonda Meade. There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The Ohio Supreme Court recently required police-level training for school workers who are armed on campus. Do you feel school districts should have armed staff?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business