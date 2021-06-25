Charles Schob

Charles “Chuck” Schob II, 50, of Ironton, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at his residence, after an extended illness.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday at the First Tabernacle Church, 1301 S. 10th St., Ironton, with Bro. Denny Coburn officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.