Charles Schob
Charles “Chuck” Schob II, 50, of Ironton, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at his residence, after an extended illness.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday at the First Tabernacle Church, 1301 S. 10th St., Ironton, with Bro. Denny Coburn officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.
