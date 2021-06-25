Lisa Sheets

June 25, 2021

Lisa Shawn Sheets, 63, of Proctorville, died Thursday June 24, 2021, at home. Lisa is survived by her husband, David Sheets.

Funeral service will be conducted 1p.m. Wednesday at First Church of The Nazarene Huntington, West Virginia by Pastor Danny McSweeney and Pastor Mark Price. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory. Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

