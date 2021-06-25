Patricia Whitt

Patricia Sue Whitt, 62, of Proctorville, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

A Public Graveside was held on Thursday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with Dr. Gary Patton officiating. There was not a visitation held.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.