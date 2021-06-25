Ruth Pemberton

April 5, 1932 —June 25, 2021

Ruth R. Pemberton, 89, of Waterloo, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mrs. Pemberton was born April 5, 1932, in Lawrence County, a daughter to the late John E. and Dosha (White) Matney.

Ms. Pemberton attended Waterloo High School and was a former waitress for 32 years and as a cook for Symmes Valley Local Schools, retiring in 1992. She enjoyed spending time with her family, farming, and was a member of Highway Baptist Church in Kitts Hill.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kay Frances Radcliff; and four siblings, Maye Matney, John Matney, Wanda Lyle and Jefferson Matney.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Lindsey (Diane) Pemberton, of Pedro, Joy (John) Brumfield, of Kitts Hill, Mike (Linda) Pemberton, of Coal Grove, John (Missy) Pemberton, of Willow Wood, Beth Pemberton, of Ironton, Vicki (Greg) Arden, of Ironton, and Christopher “CD” Pemberton, of Pedro; 18 grandchildren, John (Penny) Brumfield, Lindsey (Carrie) Pemberton, Brandi Pemberton-Whobrey, Sarah (Bill) Barker, Ryan Radcliff, Lisa (Roger) Wireman, Shane (April) Pemberton, Summer Pemberton, Tyler Pemberton, Paige Pemberton, Jessica Murnahan, Raeanna Grizzle, Charlie Browning, Aaron Arden, Amanda Arden, Carrie (George) Munion, Derrick (Kaitlan) Pemberton and Gianna Pemberton; 27 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren; and three sisters, Mary Wagner, Cecilia (Howard) Herrell and Fran (Richard) Worley.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wilgus Fairview Cemetery in Wilgus, with Pastor James Dillon officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton.