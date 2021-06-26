Pantry remains open to ACTC students throughout summer

ASHLAND, Ky. – ACTC students who were enrolled in classes for Spring 2021, Summer 2021 or already enrolled in classes for Fall 2021 can still receive food and hygiene products from the Pathfinder Pantry throughout the summer.

Students must have a current/active student ID number and must show photo ID when picking up their order.

The Pantry is still not open for shopping, but requested food and hygiene will be packed in a bag for students to pick up at the campus they choose at the day and time that they request.

Students must complete the following link every time that they need to access the pantry. https://ashland.kctcs.edu/about/student-life/pantry.aspx

Students must use their KCTCS email address in the form. Confirmation emails will not be sent to personal email addresses.

The pantry is closed on Fridays.

Chrisha Spears, Pathfinder Pantry Coordinator, says she hopes to be able to reopen with full service in the fall, allowing students to pack their own bags and have fresh produce and bakery items available again.

For more information, email as_pantry@kctcs.edu.