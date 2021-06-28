June 29, 2021

  • 77°

Ruth Martin

By Obituaries

Published 9:14 pm Monday, June 28, 2021

Ruth A. Williams Martin, 95, of Crown City, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at home. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Jerry Pastor Galloway officiating. Burial will follow the service at Good Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The Ohio Supreme Court recently required police-level training for school workers who are armed on campus. Do you feel school districts should have armed staff?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business