Jeri Fields: How you can change your SS direct deposit info online

The most convenient way to change your direct deposit information with us is by creating a my Social Security account online at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Once you create your account, you can update your bank information from anywhere.

We are committed to protecting your personal information, so we take steps to verify who you are. If you already have an account, we verified your identity when you created your personal my Social Security account. If you can’t remember your username or password, don’t worry. At the sign-in screen select Forgot Username or Forgot Password and follow the simple but secure steps to reset them.

When you are ready to change your direct deposit, we highly recommend that you do not close your old bank account until you have seen your Social Security deposit show up in the new bank account.

We always strive to put you in control by providing the best experience and service no matter where or how you decide to do business with us. Remember, you can do much of your business with us online at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices.

Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.