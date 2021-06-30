Baldridge’s elevator law modernization bill passes House

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives today passed House Bill 107, which revises the law regarding elevator safety and maintenance in Ohio.

H.B.107, sponsored by State Representative Brian Baldridge, R-90, modernizes the current statute to increase safety, transparency, and accountability in the operation, installation, and ongoing maintenance of elevators.

“Public safety is one of my top concerns as a legislator,” Baldridge said. “House Bill 107 will ensure elevators and conveyances are up to date so that we can protect the everyday lives of Ohioans across the state.”

Currently, Ohio does not have a system to license mechanics who install and maintain elevators and other conveyances. H.B. 107 will require elevator mechanics to be licensed by the state of Ohio and create a regulatory framework for training and maintenance.

H.B. 107 passed the House with a vote of 77-7 and now heads to the Senate for consideration.