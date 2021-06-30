Schwarber record-setting home run streak continues

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber’s power display is making history. His relationship with the Home Run Derby appears consigned to it.

After Schwarber led off the first inning with his 12th home run in 10 games to help the Washington Nationals to a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night, Schwarber said he has not been approached about participating in this year’s derby on July 12 at Denver’s Coors Field.

If Schwarber is asked, he said he probably would pass, two years removed from his duel with then-Nationals slugger Bryce Harper in the event in Washington.

“It was definitely a moment that you’re not going to forget. You kind of check that off your bucket list,” Schwarber said. “But if I was approached I would probably not do it. You get a little sore afterward. It’s four minutes of straight hacking as hard as you can.”

Schwarber tied Albert Belle in 1995 for the most home runs over a 10-game span since at least 1901. He has 16 home runs in 18 games since being moved into the leadoff spot in the Nationals’ batting order on June 8.

Schwarber drove Rich Hill’s first pitch, an 83 mph fastball, 434 feet off the upper-deck facade in right for his major league-leading seventh leadoff home run — all in June. Schwarber’s 16 home runs this month are the second-most in any June behind Sammy Sosa’s 20 in 1998.

“I felt really good at the plate and was happy to put it out in that situation,” Schwarber said. “And yeah, just smiling. Just keep riding the wave.”

The 28-year-old Schwarber is batting .253 with 25 homers and 53 RBIs. He is tied in home runs with San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr., three shy of the major league-leading total of the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and one back of Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

“It’s kind of a joke at this point,” Nationals starter Joe Ross said. “It’s like every time he goes up there, he hits a ball 350, 370 to right field.”

Schwarber became a free agent Dec. 2 when the Chicago Cubs failed to offer a 2021 contract. He agreed in January to a $10 million, one-year contract with the Nationals calling for a $7 million salary, a deal that includes an $11.5 million mutual option for 2022 with a $3 million buyout.