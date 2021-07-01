Bonnie Matovich

Nov. 14, 1936–June 19, 2021

Bonnie Marie Clark Matovich, 84, of Ceredo, West Virginia, formerly of Prichard, West Virginia, walked through the Gates of Heaven June 29, 2021.

Bonnie was a daughter of the late Harlow and Ruby Clark.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Matovich and Charles Thacker; son, Mark Alan Thacker; and sisters, Dorothy Robinson and Virginia Bonkofsky.

Bonnie was born Nov. 14, 1936, in Willowood.

She graduated in 1954 from Windsor High School. Bonnie was a cheerleader, class president, and a member of the Glee Club.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 159 of Whites Creek for over 45 years.

She was a member of the Perkins Ridge Baptist Church. She attended Big Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church for many years.

Bonnie retired from the Wayne County Board of Education after 25 years of service at Prichard Elementary School.

Her greatest pleasure in life was her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother and she will be greatly missed by all.

Bonnie loved working in her yard with her flowers. She watered flowers for Foodfair in Ceredo, West Virginia, in the summers.

Right before COVID-19 hit, she had been working with the Foster Grandparent Program of United Way with preschool children at Ceredo Elementary School for several years.

She was the mother of three children, Vickie Lynn Adkins (Bill), Paula Kay Limanen (Lorn), and Paul David Matovich (Christina). Additionally, Bonnie is survived by seven grandchildren, Katy Marie Limanen, Angela Farley (Todd), Jennifer White (Tracy), Ethan Matovich, Brady Matovich, Jenna Ferguson, and Julia Ferguson; three great-grandchildren, Lakin Farley, Emily White, and Lexie Farley; sister, Helen Bailey; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that will cherish the memories of Bonnie.

Funeral services for Bonnie will be conducted Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tony Perry officiating. Burial will follow in the Perkins Ridge Cemetery in Scottown. Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday in the Young Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Big Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 632, Fort Gay, WV, 25514.

Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Matovich and her family.