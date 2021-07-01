Rita Huff
Rita D. Huff, 66, of Ironton, died on June 30, 2021, at Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky after a courageous battle over Cancer.
In keeping with her wishes, Rita will be cremated and memorial donations should be made to
a favorite charity or organization in honor of her.
Her children have entrusted her care to the Taylor-Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.
