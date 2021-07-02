DIY legal clinics return

After a lengthy interruption of the operations of its “Do It Yourself” (DIY) legal clinics, Southeastern Ohio Legal Services (SEOLS) will resume the monthly DIY presentation with the help of its long-time partner, Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Agency. The first 2021 DIY legal clinic will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, in Ironton at the Lawrence County “Ohio Means Jobs” office, located at 120 N. Third St. in Ironton.

The one hour clinic is free of charge.

Many individual D-I-Y forms for use in divorce and/or custody matters in Ohio are on the website of the Ohio Supreme Court. http://www.supremecourt.ohio.gov/jcs/cfc/drforms/ .

Those individual forms are in a “fill-in-the-blank” format. SEOLS has packaged many of those same forms and/or other local forms together into electronic “packets” that include all typically necessary forms used in a divorce or custody actions in Lawrence County, Ohio.

SEOLS’ DIY legal clinics are designed to help persons review the available DIY legal materials and decide what forms or packages of forms can be used for what purpose(s).

Additional legal clinics are scheduled for the first Friday of each successive month, e.g., Sept. 3, Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.

Follow-up assistance to those who file DIY domestic relations matters with the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas that are uncontested is also available from SEOLS, but only as scheduled through the office of the Common Pleas Court Magistrate on the last Wednesday of each month.

SEOLS is the legal aid law firm serving low- income persons in Lawrence County.

The SEOLS office is open Mondays – Fridays (except federal holidays) from 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. and is located at 800 Gallia St., Suite 700 in Portsmouth.

Requests for legal assistance can be made by calling SEOLS at 1-800-837-2508 or 740-354-7563. Information is also available at www.seols.org and www.ohiolegalservices.org .

Contact with the Portsmouth office of SEOLS can also be made via e-mail to portsmouth@oslsa.org .

Visit SEOLS on Facebook.