Eula Adams

Eula Inez Adams, 63, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Homer Adams.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.