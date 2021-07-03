Men arrested in separate rape cases

The Ironton Police Department has arrested two men for separate rape cases involving minors.

Raymond Roy McKenzie, 46, of Ironton, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and charged him with rape and gross sexual imposition. The victim was under the age of 13. Many details are not being released but IPD detective Capt. Joe Ross said they do believe there may be other victims under the age of 13 out there and the case is still under investigation.

McKenzie was arraigned in Ironton Municipal Court on Thursday.

Also on Tuesday around 12:37 p.m., the IPD arrested Michael G. Willis, of Ironton. He was charged with rape of a victim under 13 years old.

He has appeared in Ironton Municipal Court and is his bond was set at $100,000.

Ross said that this makes the third major cases of this type the IPD is working on.

Earlier in June, an Ironton man charged with 100 counts of rape plead not guilty.

Keith D. McKinney, 26, was indicted by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on June 1.

The charges all stem from a single victim.

The charges in the indictment say that McKinney, from March 1, 2020–April 25, 2021, “did by force, engage in sexual conduct” with someone who was not his spouse and that the victim was less than 13 years old. The counts are all first-degree felonies and the penalty for first-degree rape is 3–10 years in prison per count, if convicted in court.

On June 2, McKinney pleaded not guilty to all the charges in the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of Judge Christen Finley. She set his bail at $500,000.

McKinney waived his right to a speedy trial until Nov. 1.

Anyone who knows of more victims in these cases can call Ross at 740-532-5606.

“We are working diligently to protect the innocent children here in the City of Ironton,” Ross said.