Prostate, breast cancer support groups to resume in-person meetings

ASHLAND, Ky. – King’s Daughters Cancer Care Center has announced the return of in-person meetings of its prostate and breast cancer support groups in July.

The Prostate Cancer group will meet at 5:30 pm. July 13; the Breast Cancer group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on July 20.

In accordance with CDC recommendations and COVID-19 precautions, the meetings will take place under the Farmers Market Tent at the corner of Central Avenue and 24th Street in Ashland, Kentucky.

Support group meetings are open to current patients, their families/loved ones and survivors, regardless of where care was received.

“It’s important for patients going through a cancer diagnosis, survivors and their families to know they are not alone,” said nurse navigator Bethany Gentry, R.N., who facilitates the breast cancer support group. Support groups allow participants to share their feelings, discuss solutions to common problems, and develop a network of people who understand, Gentry noted.

Those attending are asked to bring a lawn or camp chair to the meeting with them.

For more information on the prostate support group, please call (606) 408-1653. For the breast cancer group, please call Gentry at (606) 408-1639.