U.S. 52 westbound onramp to be closed for 14 days
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that the on-ramp to U.S. 52 westbound will be closed for 14 days starting Thursday as part of an ongoing bridge maintenance project. During the 14-day closure, traffic will be detoured via U.S. 52 eastbound to the State Route 141 interchange in order to return westbound on U.S. 52. Estimated completion: 5 p.m. on July 22.
