July 8, 2021

Malinta Martin

By Obituaries

Published 11:18 am Thursday, July 8, 2021

Malinta Martin

Malinta “JoJo” Martin, 54, of Ironton, died, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer the Martin family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

