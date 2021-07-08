Malinta Martin

Malinta “JoJo” Martin, 54, of Ironton, died, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

