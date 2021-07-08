July 8, 2021

Patricia Solie

Published 10:38 am Thursday, July 8, 2021

Patricia Solie

Patricia Ann Solie, 68, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday July 7, 2021, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, William Solie.

There will be no services.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

