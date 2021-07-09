2021 Lawrence County Fair 4-H Schedule of Events
Daily admission: $10, $5 for those age 65 and older, no charge for those under two years of age.
• Admission for those 12 and under will be $5 on Family Fun Day, Tuesday July 13.
• Free rides, grandstand with paid admission.
• Armbands required for all admissions.
• Season tickets are $40 for admission every day.
• Rides will be open from Sat., July 10-Sat., July 17.
Parking: $5 per car.
• Golf carts will be available to shuttle the elderly and handicapped from infield parking.
• Petting zoo, pony rides and pig races will take place each day.
Saturday, July 10
• 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. – 4-H and FFA market weigh-in/check-in: Beef, sheep, goats, chickens, rabbits
• 10:30 a.m. – Steve Payne Memorial Open Horse Pull (Grandstand)
• 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. – 4-H booth set-up
• 5 p.m. – Powerwheel derby (Grandstand)
• 5:30 p.m. – Lawnmower derby (Grandstand)
• 5:30 – 6 p.m. – Fancy poultry
check-in
• 6 p.m. – Demolition Derby (Grandstand)
• 6 p.m. – 4-H and FFA market chicken and fancy poultry show and showmanship (4-H Shelter)
Sunday, July 11
• 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. – 4-H and FFA market hog weigh-in
• 9 – 5 p.m. – 4-H booth set-up
• Noon – Lawrence County 4-H Fair Parade
• 1 p.m. – Opening ceremonies and crowning of fair queen and princess
• 2 p.m. – 4-H shooting sports judging; all disciplines, including safe use of guns and basic archery
• 3 p.m. – Kiddie Pull registrations (4-H shelter)
• 4 p.m. – Kiddie Pull (4-H shelter)
• 4 p.m. – Dairy goat, pack goat, pygmy goat and breeding goat show check-in
• 5 p.m. – Beautification Competition sign-in deadline
• 6 p.m. – Dairy goat, pack goat, pygmy goat and breeding goat show
• 6 p.m. – Truck and tractor pull (Grandstand)
Monday, July 12
• 8 a.m. – 4-H and FFA market
rabbit show
• 9 – 11 a.m. – Livestock 4-H/FFA Skillathon Open
• 1 p.m. – 4-H building closed, booth judging – Winners will be posted
• 1 p.m. – Cloverbud carnival/rodeo/interviews (4-H Shelter)
• 5:30 p.m. – Lawnmower Derby (Grandstand)
• 6 p.m. – 4-H and FFA market goat show and showmanship
• 6 p.m. – Monday Night Massacre (Grandstand)
Tuesday, July 13 — Family Fun Day
• 8 a.m. – 4-H and FFA market lamb show and showmanship, followed by sheep breeding
• 9 – 11 a.m. – Livestock 4-H/FFA Skillathon open
• Noon – Livestock sale drop-slips due for chickens and rabbits –
4-H office
• 1 p.m. – Cloverbud carnival/rodeo/interviews (4-H Shelter)
• 3 p.m. – Livestock Bowl
(4-H Shelter)
• 5 p.m. – Lawrence County Junior Fairboard Sweet Tooth Auction (Livestock Show Ring)
• 6 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus (Grandstand)
• 7 p.m. – 4-H and FFA
market hog show
• 7 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus fire show (Grandstand)
Wednesday, July 14
• 8 a.m. – 4-H and FFA market rabbit showmanship, followed by breeding rabbits
• 9 – 11 a.m. – Livestock 4-H/FFA Skillathon open
• Noon – Livestock sale drop-slips due for hogs, goats and lambs at 4-H office
• 2 – 5 p.m. – 4-H project judging: Natural resources, STEM and animal sciences
• 6 p.m. – 4-H beef breeding, 4-H market feeder, 4-H and FFA market steer show and beef showmanship (Livestock sale drop-slips due for market steers one hour after the conclusion of the market steer showmanship)
• 7 p.m. – Ohio Valley Wrestling (Grandstand)
Thursday, July 15
• 8 a.m. – 4-H and FFA market hog showmanship
• 9 – 11 a.m. – Livestock 4-H/FFA Skillathon Open
• 10 – 11 p.m. – Hog drop slip load out
• 11 – 2 p.m. – *Premium booth open (4-H members and parents)
• 2 – 5 p.m. – 4-H project judging: Leadership and citizenship, creative and leisure arts, about 4-H, communication, workforce preparation, money management, healthy living, home living and self–determined
• 5:30 p.m. – Pre-show meet and greet (Grandstand)
• 6 p.m. – Cloverbud Pet Potato Parade sign-ups
• 6:30 p.m. – Cloverbud Pet Potato Parade – (4-H Shelter)
• 6 – 6:30 p.m. – Old Timer Showmanship registration
• 6:30 p.m. – Old Timer Showmanship: Hogs, goats, lambs, steers
• 7 p.m. – Monster trucks (Grandstand)
Friday, July 16
• 10 a.m. – Senior Showman of Showmen contest
• Noon – Nutrition Bowl (4-H Shelter)
• 2 – 3 p.m. – Drop slip and breeding project load out
• 1 p.m. – 4-H project silent auction set up
• 1:30 – 4 p.m. – 4-H project silent auction open
• 2 p.m. – 4-H Showcase – 4-H Shelter: Style show, 4-H overall project winners, silent auction items presented and Skillathon awards
• 3 – 4 p.m. – Premium booth open (4-H advisor)
• 7 p.m. – Diamond J. Ranch Rodeo (Grandstand) Complete rodeo with bull riding
Saturday, July 17
• 10 a.m. – 4-H and FFA large market livestock sale (Order of sale: Steers, lambs, goats, hogs, rabbits and chickens)
• 3-4 p.m. – Singing (grandstand); 3 p.m. – Southern Thunder, 4 p.m. – Jamie Baxter
• 5 p.m. – Powerwheel Derby (Grandstand)
• 5:30 p.m. – Lawnmower Derby (Grandstand)
• 6 p.m. – Demolition Derby (Grandstand)
All information provided by Lawrence County Fair Board and Lawrence County 4-H Extension Office
www.lawrencecountyohiofair.com
www.facebook.com/lawcofair
The fairgrounds are located at 7755 County Road 107 in Rome Township
