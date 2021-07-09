Thundering Herd announces C-USA basketball schedule

Cody Linn

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall Thundering Herd men’s basketball announced its 2021-22 Conference USA schedule on Wednesday.

This year’s C-USA schedule sees Marshall play a home-and-home series with each team in the East Division (Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, Western Kentucky) while facing every team in the West once except for UTSA for an 18-game schedule, nine home and nine road contests.

The Herd will begin conference action on the road at Louisiana Tech on Dec. 30 followed by a game at Southern Miss on New Year’s Day.

After a bye on Jan. 6, MU hosts FAU for its C-USA home opener on Jan. 8 as a part of three-game home stand capped off with contests against defending Conference USA Champion North Texas (Jan. 13) and Rice (Jan. 15).

The Green and White then heads to Florida for games at FIU on Jan. 20 and at FAU on Jan. 22 before returning to Huntington to take on Middle Tennessee on Jan. 27 and UAB on Jan. 29.

Marshall follows with a stretch of three of its next four games on the road beginning on Feb. 3 at ODU and at Charlotte on Feb. 5.

FIU comes to the Cam Henderson Center on Feb. 10 as the Herd concludes the stretch in El Paso on Feb. 13 at UTEP.

MU returns to Huntington for contests against ODU (Feb. 17) and Charlotte (Feb. 19) before going to Murfreesboro on Feb. 24 for a meeting with the Blue Raiders.

After a bye on Feb. 26, the Herd closes conference with a home-and-home with WKU Hilltoppers in Huntington on Mar. 2 and in Bowling Green on Mar. 5.

All tip times, broadcast information and the non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.

2021-22 Marshall Conference USA

Men’s Basketball Schedule

Dec. 30 – at Louisiana Tech

Jan. 1 – at Southern Miss

Jan. 6 – BYE

Jan. 8 – FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Jan. 13 – NORTH TEXAS

Jan. 15 – RICE

Jan. 20 – at FIU

Jan. 22 – at Florida Atlantic

Jan. 27 – MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Jan. 29 – UAB

Feb. 3 – at Old Dominion

Feb. 5 – at Charlotte

Feb. 10 – FIU

Feb. 13 – at UTEP

Feb. 17 – OLD DOMINION

Feb. 19 – CHARLOTTE

Feb. 24 – at Middle Tennessee

Feb. 26 – BYE

March 2 – WKU

March 5 – at WKU