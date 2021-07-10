Greenup paving project is extended

Will now go to Portsmouth bridge

GREENUP, Ky. — A second U.S. 23 paving project this month will increase the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s investment in the critical four-lane northeast Kentucky state highway to $6.3 million, and will add six more miles of new blacktop to its Greenup County lanes.

Currently, contractors are finishing up a $2.7 million resurfacing project along five miles of U.S. 23 from Ohio River Road (KY 3116 at mile marker 18) just north of the Greenup Locks and Dam to Siloam curve (mile marker 23).

Once that work is complete, likely after Monday, crews will begin resurfacing operations on the six miles of US 23 between Siloam Curve (mile marker 23) and the downtown Portsmouth bridge (mile marker 29) — a $3.6 million project.

Crews will first make repairs to underlying pavement starting in the Siloam area while clearing ditches on the project’s northern end near Portsmouth. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures, and one-lane traffic each direction, from about 7 a.m.–8 p.m. each day in work zones. All lane closures will be removed nightly.

Paving operations will follow through August, likely on left (fast) lanes first, with daily lane closures and one-lane traffic each direction where crews are working.

During paving, speed limits will be reduced for safety. Please take it slow, obey all flaggers and warning signs, and be mindful of increased traffic congestion and delays. Approximately 8,000 vehicles a day use the highway through the area.

The new, six-mile U.S. 23 project will be done by Mountain Enterprises, Inc., under a $3,646,080.05 low-bid Transportation Cabinet contract. The current five-mile resurfacing project is being done by Mountain Enterprises, Inc., under a $2,660,830.55 low-bid contract.