Toyota donates two vehicles to Ashland Community and Technical College auto tech program

ASHLAND, Ky. — Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky donated two cars for automotive technology programs to Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC).

The vehicles donated include a 2020 grey Camry and a 2020 silver Avalon Hybrid. These vehicles provide ACTC students the opportunity to learn the latest technology in the automotive world. ACTC would not have been able to purchase vehicles as frequently as needed to keep up with technology, so Toyota’s donations ensure ACTC students are at the forefront in the automotive field.

“Our focus in our technical programs is to provide students with a quality education so they can be a top-notch employee when they enter the workforce,” said Dr. Larry Ferguson, ACTC president/CEO. “The two cars that were generously donated by Toyota will allow our Automotive Technology students to have experience with both traditional and hybrid models of vehicles which will make them a more knowledgeable employee upon earning their credentials.”

The automotive technology program provides students with knowledge in troubleshooting, performing preventative maintenance, servicing and repairing automobiles. The program prepares graduates for entry-level service technician jobs in the auto repair industry.

“We believe it’s our responsibility to partner with educators to support career readiness programs that help develop our future workforce,” said Kim Ogle, Toyota Kentucky corporate communications manager. “Our goal is help prepare students for future workforce success and expose them to an industry that is a vital component of Kentucky’s economy.”