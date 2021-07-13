FOOD: Kickin’ Chicken Tostadas, Coconut Key Lime Cream Pie

Kickin’ Chicken Tostadas

• 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

• 1 jar (16 ounces) salsa verde, any heat level

• 2 packages (10.2 ounces each)

Fresh Express Kickin’ Bacon Ranch Chopped Kit

• 12 tostada shells

• 1 avocado, peeled, pitted and cut into

1/2-inch pieces

In large, covered skillet over medium heat, cook chicken in salsa verde 20 minutes, turning once, until internal temperature reaches 165˚F.

Remove chicken, reserving 1/2 cup salsa verde; shred with two forks. Toss with reserved salsa verde.

Place salad from kit in large bowl; toss with half the salad dressing from kit. Add toppings from kit; toss to combine.

Divide salad evenly among tostada shells. Top each salad with chicken and avocado; drizzle with remaining dressing.

Find more ideas at freshexpress.com.

Coconut Key Lime Cream Pie

• 1 package (11 ounces) vanilla wafers

• 1/3 cup butter, melted

• 2 cups heavy whipping cream

• 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

• 1/2 cup Key lime juice, divided

• 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

• 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

• 1 teaspoon coconut extract

• 1 cup shredded coconut

• 1/4 cup toasted shredded coconut

• Lime zest

• Maraschino cherries

In blender, pulse vanilla wafers into crumbs. Add melted butter and pulse until combined. Press crumbs into bottom and up sides of greased 9 1/2-inch deep-dish pie plate. Refrigerate 30 minutes.

In large bowl, beat whipping cream until it thickens. Add confectioners’ sugar and 1 tablespoon lime juice; beat until stiff peaks form.

Remove 1 cup; set aside.

In separate large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add sweetened condensed milk and coconut extract; beat until blended. Add remaining lime juice and shredded coconut; stir until combined. Add reserved whipped cream. Stir until combined. Pour into crust.

Refrigerate 4 hours. Before serving, garnish with toasted coconut, lime zest and maraschino cherries.