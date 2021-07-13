FOOD: Kickin’ Chicken Tostadas, Coconut Key Lime Cream Pie
Kickin’ Chicken Tostadas
• 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
• 1 jar (16 ounces) salsa verde, any heat level
• 2 packages (10.2 ounces each)
Fresh Express Kickin’ Bacon Ranch Chopped Kit
• 12 tostada shells
• 1 avocado, peeled, pitted and cut into
1/2-inch pieces
In large, covered skillet over medium heat, cook chicken in salsa verde 20 minutes, turning once, until internal temperature reaches 165˚F.
Remove chicken, reserving 1/2 cup salsa verde; shred with two forks. Toss with reserved salsa verde.
Place salad from kit in large bowl; toss with half the salad dressing from kit. Add toppings from kit; toss to combine.
Divide salad evenly among tostada shells. Top each salad with chicken and avocado; drizzle with remaining dressing.
Find more ideas at freshexpress.com.
Coconut Key Lime Cream Pie
• 1 package (11 ounces) vanilla wafers
• 1/3 cup butter, melted
• 2 cups heavy whipping cream
• 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
• 1/2 cup Key lime juice, divided
• 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
• 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
• 1 teaspoon coconut extract
• 1 cup shredded coconut
• 1/4 cup toasted shredded coconut
• Lime zest
• Maraschino cherries
In blender, pulse vanilla wafers into crumbs. Add melted butter and pulse until combined. Press crumbs into bottom and up sides of greased 9 1/2-inch deep-dish pie plate. Refrigerate 30 minutes.
In large bowl, beat whipping cream until it thickens. Add confectioners’ sugar and 1 tablespoon lime juice; beat until stiff peaks form.
Remove 1 cup; set aside.
In separate large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add sweetened condensed milk and coconut extract; beat until blended. Add remaining lime juice and shredded coconut; stir until combined. Add reserved whipped cream. Stir until combined. Pour into crust.
Refrigerate 4 hours. Before serving, garnish with toasted coconut, lime zest and maraschino cherries.
