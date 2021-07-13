Jeffrey Fout

Jeffrey Brandon “Bub” Fout, 39, of Waterloo, died on Friday, July 9, 2021.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Trent Carpenter officiating.

Interment will follow at Old Baptist Cemetery, 16688 County Road 2, Scottown.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

