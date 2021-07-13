July 13, 2021

Linda Kazee

Published 10:32 am Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Linda Kazee

Linda Faye (Phillips) Kazee, 71, of South Point, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, with Brother Billy Markins officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Kazee family.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

