Linda Kazee

Linda Faye (Phillips) Kazee, 71, of South Point, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, with Brother Billy Markins officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Kazee family.

