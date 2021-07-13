Local students named to Dean’s lists, President’s list

Dean’s, President’s Lists Students Named for UA Spring 2021 term

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).

• Austin Jackson, of Chesapeake, was named to the Dean’s List.

• Haleigh Hensley, of South Point, was named to the President’s List.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university.

Henson named to Spring Semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University

DELAWARE — Alexis Henson, of South Point, has been named to the 2021 spring semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University.

To earn Dean’s List recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities.

Rubadue, Warnock named to Dean’s High Honors List for Spring 2021

MARIETTA — About 160 Marietta College students were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s High Honors List, which features any full-time student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester. The following Lawrence Countians were named to the list:

• Samantha Rubadue, of Ironton, is majoring in Communication Studies and is a graduate of Rock Hill High School.

• Kelsie Warnock, of Proctorville, is majoring in Special Education/Elementary Dual Degree and is a graduate of Fairland High School.

Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Tracing its roots to the Muskingum Academy back in 1797, the College was officially chartered in 1835. Today Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students. The College offers more than 50 majors and is consistently ranked as one of the top regional comprehensive colleges by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review, as well as one of the nation’s best by Forbes.com. Marietta was selected seventh in the nation according to the Brookings Institution’s rankings of colleges by their highest value added, regardless of major.

Caldwell named to Marietta College’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List

MARIETTA — Marietta College’s Jalea Caldwell, of Oak Hill, has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List.

Caldwell is majoring in Psychology, and is also a graduate of Oak Hill High School.

Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.74 is recognized as a Dean’s List student for that semester.

Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Tracing its roots to the Muskingum Academy back in 1797, the College was officially chartered in 1835. Today, Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students.

Gannon, Delawder, Browning make Dean’s List at Miami University

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2020-21 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

• Kalee Gannon, of Frankln Furnace, is earning a Bachelor of Arts, B.S. in Social Work in Psychology, Social Work.

• Bela Delawder, of Ironton, is earning a Bachelor of Science in Speech Path & Audiology.

• Hailey Browning, of South Point, is earning a Bachelor of Science in Speech Path and Audiology.

Miami University is a public university located in Oxford.

With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.