Robert Crews III

Robert Crews III, 64 of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

