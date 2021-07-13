Robert Crews III
Robert Crews III, 64 of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
