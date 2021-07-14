Lawrence County Fair continues
The Lawrence County Fair continues through Saturday. Here are some highlights of the next few days’ events:
Today
- 8 a.m. – 4-H and FFA market rabbit showmanship, followed by breeding rabbits
- 6 p.m. – 4-H beef breeding, 4-H market feeder, 4-H and FFA market steer show and beef showmanship (Livestock sale drop-slips due for market steers one hour after the conclusion of the market steer showmanship)
- 7 p.m. – Ohio Valley Wrestling (Grandstand)
Thursday
- 8 a.m. – 4-H and FFA market hog showmanship
- 6:30 p.m. – Old Timer Showmanship: Hogs, goats, lambs, steers
- 7 p.m. – Monster Trucks (Grandstand)
Friday
- 10 a.m. – Senior Showman of Showmen contest
- 7 p.m. – Diamond J. Ranch Rodeo (Grandstand) Complete rodeo with bull riding
Saturday
- 10 a.m. – 4-H and FFA large market livestock sale (Order of sale: Steers, lambs, goats, hogs, rabbits and chickens)
- 3-4 p.m. – Singing (grandstand); 3 p.m. – Southern Thunder, 4 p.m. – Jamie Baxter
- 5 p.m. – Powerwheel Derby (Grandstand)
- 5:30 p.m. – Lawnmower Derby (Grandstand)
- 6 p.m. – Demolition Derby (Grandstand)
For more information, visit www.lawrencecountyohiofair.com.
