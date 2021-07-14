Tri-State Junior Golf Tour

Creekside Golf Course

Lavalette, W.Va.

Results Monday, July 12

7-9 Age Division

First Flight

Sean Lucas 52

Emma Dodson 56

Benton Price 58

Lucas from Ashland, Ky.

Second Flight

Nicholas Webb 46

Bentley Setters 61

Kamden VanDeusen 65

Webb from Olive Hill, Ky.

10-12 Age Division

First Flight

Bryant Stephens *40

Rylan Beighle *40

J.J. Smith 43

Stephens from Flatwoods, Ky.

Beighle from Morehead, Ky.

*-Ties broken by scorecard playoff

Second Flight

Jasper Price 50

Emmitt Price 60

Aubrey Brady 68

Price from Waverly

13-15 Age Division

First Flight

Brodyu Kilburn 76

Sammy Shy 79

Blake Cook *86

Michael Shy *86

Carson Davis 89

Braeden Cardwell 93

Carson Blevins 104

Kilburn from Ashland, Ky.

Second Flight

Nathan Webb 84

Jacob Layne 89

Alec Conway 100

Chris Hall 103

Michael Blair 106

Kiefer McCalwin 136

Webb from Olive Hill, Ky.

Girls’ Division 13-18

First Flight

Morgan Kennedy 83

Kileigh Mitchell 86

Lauren Nolty 91

Emi Ledford 98

Laney Sorrell 104

Kinzie Kilgore 107

Sidnea Belville 108

Kennedy from Ashland, Ky.

16-18 Age Division

First Flight

Daulton McDonald 74

Brynden Roark 75

Laith Hamid 76

Tyson Webb 77

Gunner Cassity *81

Titus *81

T.J. Holt 85

McDonald from West Union

Second Flight

Gavin Baker 86

Alex Deborde 88

Gabe Dettwiller 91

Jacob Baker 92

J.D. Montgomery 97

Jackson McComas 98

Baker from Portsmouth

*–Winner determined by playoff using scorecard

The tour concludes Monday, July 19, at Bellefonte Country Club in Ashland, Ky. To register or for more information, contact Jason Van Deusen at (740) 285-5004 or email jasonvandeusen@tsjgt.com