Tri-State Junior Golf Tour
Tri-State Junior Golf Tour
Creekside Golf Course
Lavalette, W.Va.
Results Monday, July 12
7-9 Age Division
First Flight
Sean Lucas 52
Emma Dodson 56
Benton Price 58
Lucas from Ashland, Ky.
Second Flight
Nicholas Webb 46
Bentley Setters 61
Kamden VanDeusen 65
Webb from Olive Hill, Ky.
10-12 Age Division
First Flight
Bryant Stephens *40
Rylan Beighle *40
J.J. Smith 43
Stephens from Flatwoods, Ky.
Beighle from Morehead, Ky.
*-Ties broken by scorecard playoff
Second Flight
Jasper Price 50
Emmitt Price 60
Aubrey Brady 68
Price from Waverly
13-15 Age Division
First Flight
Brodyu Kilburn 76
Sammy Shy 79
Blake Cook *86
Michael Shy *86
Carson Davis 89
Braeden Cardwell 93
Carson Blevins 104
Kilburn from Ashland, Ky.
Second Flight
Nathan Webb 84
Jacob Layne 89
Alec Conway 100
Chris Hall 103
Michael Blair 106
Kiefer McCalwin 136
Webb from Olive Hill, Ky.
Girls’ Division 13-18
First Flight
Morgan Kennedy 83
Kileigh Mitchell 86
Lauren Nolty 91
Emi Ledford 98
Laney Sorrell 104
Kinzie Kilgore 107
Sidnea Belville 108
Kennedy from Ashland, Ky.
16-18 Age Division
First Flight
Daulton McDonald 74
Brynden Roark 75
Laith Hamid 76
Tyson Webb 77
Gunner Cassity *81
Titus *81
T.J. Holt 85
McDonald from West Union
Second Flight
Gavin Baker 86
Alex Deborde 88
Gabe Dettwiller 91
Jacob Baker 92
J.D. Montgomery 97
Jackson McComas 98
Baker from Portsmouth
*–Winner determined by playoff using scorecard
The tour concludes Monday, July 19, at Bellefonte Country Club in Ashland, Ky. To register or for more information, contact Jason Van Deusen at (740) 285-5004 or email jasonvandeusen@tsjgt.com
Cincinnati Reds 2021 Statistics
CINCINNATI REDS 2021 BASEBALL STATISTICS Totals For Games Through Sunday, July 11 BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B... read more