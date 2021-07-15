Joyce Staker

March 5, 1951–July 13, 2021

Joyce Kay (Adams) Staker, 70, of Franklin Furnace, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mrs. Staker was born March 7, 1951 in Ironton, a daughter of the late Ralph J. and Wanda Mae (Willis) Adams.

She is survived by her husband, Norman E. Staker, whom she married Aug. 7, 1982.

Joyce was a 1969 graduate of Rock Hill High School and was a retired loan processor for the former American Savings Bank in Portsmouth.

She was a member of the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene in Wheelersburg, where she served on the Praise team and played the keyboard for 17 years.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and also enjoyed spending time with her O.L.E.O. group.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Adams.

Those left to cherish her memory, in addition to her husband, are her children, Kristi (Ryan) Darnell, of Ironton, and Garrett (Sarah) Staker, of Wheelersburg; also, three grandchildren Tyler and Trevor Darnell and Alissa Staker.

Visitation for family and friends will be 5–7 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Visitation will also be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 12138 Gallia Pike Rd., Wheelersburg, with the funeral service beginning at noon, with Pastors Matt Hancock and Hector Reffit officiating.

Burial will follow in St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, Powellsville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joyce to Cornerstone Church of Nazarene, 12138 Gallia Pike Road, Wheelersburg, Ohio 45694.

To offer the Staker family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.