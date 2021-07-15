Robert Crews III
Robert Crews III
Robert Kent Crews III, 64, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
