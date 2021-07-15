July 15, 2021

Robert Crews III

Published 11:33 am Thursday, July 15, 2021

Robert Crews III

Robert Kent Crews III, 64, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

