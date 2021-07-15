Robert Crews III

Robert Kent Crews III, 64, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.