Betty Hankins

Betty Eloise Hankins, 88, of Ironton, died on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jim Beals officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation for friends and family will be Monday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

