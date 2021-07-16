Chesapeake woman dies after struck by vehicle

Crash is under investigation

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in which a pedestrian was killed on Thursday on State Route 141.

According to a news release from troopers, at approximately 9:08 p.m., a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Paul A. Herrell, 59, of Kitts Hill, was driving westbound near milepost 8 in rainy conditions.

A pedestrian, Sherrie A. Dalton, 39, of Chesapeake, was walking eastbound in the westbound lane.

Troopers say Herrell swerved to avoid striking Dalton, but was unsuccessful. The Silverado driven by Herrell struck Dalton. She was transported by Lawrence County EMS to St. Mary’s Hospital in Ironton, where she was pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified of her passing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Lawrence Township Fire Department and Lawrence County EMS. The crash remains under investigation.