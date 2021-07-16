Marshall partners with Athliance to assist with NIL

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University Athletics is partnering with Athliance to assist Thundering Herd student-athletes with name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities, the department announced Friday.

Jeff O’Malley, the Interim Director of Athletics, previously announced a three-year department-wide partnership with INFLCR in a move to empower student-athletes and help grow their personal brands.

“This is another exciting partnership for Marshall Athletics and our student-athletes,” O’Malley said. “Athliance will help educate our student-athletes about name, image and likeness opportunities and assist our staff in the monitoring and reporting of those opportunities.”

Athliance was founded with the objective to largely mitigate the expected strain that NIL disclosure management is going to place on university compliance departments nationwide. Athliance provides a comprehensive solution that will not only assist with educating student-athletes about the new processes and pitfalls, but also simplify and automate the input, approval, monitoring, and reporting process for all NIL opportunities.

Athliance has designed a proprietary disclosure management software that will empower compliance departments with the tools and resources needed to automate the communication and workflow of every single opportunity presented to student-athletes, start-to-finish. Athliance’s NIL software solution is engineered with an intuitive user interface, university-specific customizations, and the ability to adapt and scale with new rules and regulations while also automating the most time-and-resource-intensive challenges brought on by NIL.

Athliance also educates student-athletes on all things NIL, in addition to financial and tax literacy.

“Athliance is beyond excited to partner with Marshall University in order to help assist their student-athletes and compliance officers as we embark on Name Image and Likeness together,” said Athliance Chief Executive Officer Peter Schoenthal. “We are solely focused on educating and protecting both student-athletes and universities alike from the pitfalls that are sure to come. Nobody truly knows what to expect, but one thing is certain: NIL is here to stay.”