EDITORIAL: Backing future leaders

Today is the final day of the Lawrence County Fair, back from its hiatus during the pandemic.

Fair officials said turnout was up big this year, with many eager to get out and enjoy the event after a year of cancellations and lockdowns.

With today’s close of the Lawrence County Fair, 4-H members will auction off their animal projects, giving them a chance to receive some financial benefit for their hard work.

These auctions are one of the most important parts of the event, with the funds going entirely to the children and teens. The money can make a huge difference, helping to save toward things like college, a first car or future projects.

These sales come from local businesses, individuals and organizations and their generosity helps to keep the programs thriving.

Also, earlier in the week, the fair’s sweet tooth auction and the first Old Timers Showmanship competition served as fundraisers for the junior fair board, comprised of 4-H members who plan each year’s activities for youth.

4-H is a worthy program that, as its members, both current and former, can attest, teaches responsibility and life skills.

For those who were unable to make those events, but would like to support 4-H and the junior fair board, we advise them to contact the extension office, located in the Lawrence County Courthouse on how to make a donation.