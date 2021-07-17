July 17, 2021

The 2021 Lawrence County Fair wraps up today. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Final day for the fair

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 17, 2021

The time has come. Today is the final day of the 2021 Lawrence County Fair.

Here is the schedule for closing activities:

• 10 a.m. – 4-H and FFA large market livestock sale (Order of sale: Steers, lambs, goats, hogs, rabbits and chickens)
• 3-4 p.m. – Singing (grandstand); 3 p.m. – Southern Thunder, 4 p.m. – Jamie Baxter
• 5 p.m. – Powerwheel Derby (Grandstand)
• 5:30 p.m. – Lawnmower Derby (Grandstand)
• 6 p.m. – Demolition Derby (Grandstand)

Rides, petting zoo, pony ride and other midway attractions will be open. For more information,

visit www.lawrencecountyohiofair.com.

