Final day for the fair
The time has come. Today is the final day of the 2021 Lawrence County Fair.
Here is the schedule for closing activities:
• 10 a.m. – 4-H and FFA large market livestock sale (Order of sale: Steers, lambs, goats, hogs, rabbits and chickens)
• 3-4 p.m. – Singing (grandstand); 3 p.m. – Southern Thunder, 4 p.m. – Jamie Baxter
• 5 p.m. – Powerwheel Derby (Grandstand)
• 5:30 p.m. – Lawnmower Derby (Grandstand)
• 6 p.m. – Demolition Derby (Grandstand)
Rides, petting zoo, pony ride and other midway attractions will be open. For more information,
visit www.lawrencecountyohiofair.com.
