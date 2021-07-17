Ironton In Bloom Yard of the Month

Since 2007, Ironton In Bloom has been working to beautify Ironton and striving to make Ironton a better place to live, work and play.

The first summer of IIB’s efforts, there were hanging flower baskets downtown and during each summer month you may have noticed Yard of the Month signs in certain yards.

The Yard of the Month recipients exemplify those who spend countless hours working to improve the aesthetics of their yard, neighborhood and the City of Ironton. During this month of July, Ironton has an abundance of beautiful yards.

As a result, Ironton In Bloom has selected two residents as Yard of the Month: IIB’s first winner, Marilyn Steorts at 2406 S. 10th St. She is a lifelong gardener and enjoys working in her flowers and vegetable garden. Her lovely yard is a combination of flowers and colors, flowering vines and shrubs. She also has a vegetable garden with green beans, tomatoes and more.

The second winners are Vickie and John Mathis at 2101 S. Ninth St. John can frequently be seen out working in his yard. He enjoys gardening, having a vegetable garden in the backyard and numerous pots of flowers scattered around his landscape. This lovely mix of annuals and perennials in various colors brightens the entire yard.

Ironton in Bloom thanks both of our winners for planting pride in our community. When you see a lovely yard that deserves recognition, please message IIB’s Facebook page or contact an IIB member directly.