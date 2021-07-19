Clarice Bridges

Nov. 23, 1922— July 17, 2021

Clarice Inez Bridges, 98, of Pedro, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Sanctuary Of The Ohio Valley in Ironton. The Lawrence County native was born Nov. 23, 1922, the daughter of the late Joseph Addis and Vernon Grimes Addis.

Mrs. Bridges was a graduate of Pedro High School and of the Methodist Faith.

She was a homemaker that enjoyed taking care of her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Bridges Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Harold Dean; son, Jerry Bridges; great-grandson, Collier Bridges; one sister, Mable Meeks; and four brothers, Berkley, Bud, Phil, and Bill Addis.

She is survived by daughter-in-law, Lynda Bridges, of Ironton; five grandchildren, Kathy (Lindsey) Webb, of Pedro, Chad (Rhonda) Bridges, of Ironton, Jim Dean, of Ironton, Staci (Jason) Mays, of Cannonsburg, Kentucky, and Chuck Bridges, of Ironton; 12 great-grandchildren, Nick Webb, Sophia Webb, Carter Bridges, Jarhett Bridges, Kaylee Bridges, Kyle Dean, Libbi Mays, Averi Mays, Jessie Bridges, David Bridges, Alisha Bridges and Heath Bridges; and several great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with burial to follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery.

Friends may visit Thursday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.