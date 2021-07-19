Dorothy Ferguson
Dorothy Ferguson
Dorothy Mae Ferguson, 62, of Kitts Hill, died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.
Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation to be held one hour prior to the service also at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
